The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.57. 573,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

