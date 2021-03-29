Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 17,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

