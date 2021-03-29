Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Trading Down 9.3%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 142,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,765,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -378.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

