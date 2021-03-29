iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 142,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

