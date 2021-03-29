Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.80

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.80 and last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 20025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.45.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.50.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Sagen MI Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

