Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 104.4% in March

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the February 28th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $79,290.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,681,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,345 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 172,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000.

Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,221. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

