ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ZINC token can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $130,437.85 and approximately $605.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

