Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $215.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.05 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $889.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

