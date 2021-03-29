Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 31,200 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 134,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

