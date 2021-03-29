AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 525,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

