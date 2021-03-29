Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524.17 ($19.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXIG stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,952 ($25.50). 87,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,428. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,863.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,829.96. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.