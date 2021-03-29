Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.73 on Monday, reaching $603.98. The company had a trading volume of 700,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,099,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $721.13 and a 200-day moving average of $606.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

