Mork Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,226,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

