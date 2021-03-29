salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,249,448,000 after buying an additional 101,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.72. 100,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

