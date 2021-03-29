Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,228 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

