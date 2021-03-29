Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 1,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

PHAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.