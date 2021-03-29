Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

