Twinbeech Capital LP Has $6.34 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FDX stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

