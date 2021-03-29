Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $74.40

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,805. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

