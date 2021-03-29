NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 181,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

