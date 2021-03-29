Fountain One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,182.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $680,117.71 and approximately $7,182.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.