0x (ZRX) Price Up 2.3% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $216.35 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

0x Token Profile

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.