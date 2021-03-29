Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $2,355,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 532,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Adobe by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $466.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.28 and its 200-day moving average is $476.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

