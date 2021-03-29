Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.86 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.83 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00013239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00217628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.00940067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

