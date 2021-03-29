United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $90,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.55. 379,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.