Caspian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,604.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $22,604.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.37 or 0.00624467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

