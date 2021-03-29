Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,151 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $379,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 160,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,672. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.