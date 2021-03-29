KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179,478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,810. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

