Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. 14,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,348. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

