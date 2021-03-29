Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 64,970 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 273,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $41.94. 32,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,890. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

