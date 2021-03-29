tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 921,270 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 921,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,713,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.32 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,160. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

