ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364. AMS has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

