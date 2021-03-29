StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Trading 4.7% Higher

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.66. 7,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 368,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

