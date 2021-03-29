Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 8.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 8,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

