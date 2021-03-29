Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,166,900 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 1,011,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.7 days.

Shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mapletree Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.