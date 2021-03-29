Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.20

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$119.20 and last traded at C$119.09, with a volume of 21651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 55.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

