Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $618.00

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 612 ($8.00), with a volume of 48690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604 ($7.89).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £466.34 million and a PE ratio of 75.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 472.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

