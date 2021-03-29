Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.85. 6,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 228,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,379,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

