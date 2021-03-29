Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Rises By 111.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the February 28th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Cango alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.