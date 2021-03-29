Twinbeech Capital LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 44,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.05. 12,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $236.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.