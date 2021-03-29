Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 266.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.59. 14,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.