Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $429,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

