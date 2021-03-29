Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 381,845 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 301.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,428. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.