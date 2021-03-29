JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 420,890 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.29% of W. P. Carey worth $406,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,670,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. 42,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

