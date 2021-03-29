Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $385,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 246,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,078. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

