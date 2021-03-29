Populous Price Reaches $3.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00005194 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $159.97 million and $7.20 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

