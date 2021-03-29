Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,613 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 0.7% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $81,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,628,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,117,542 shares of company stock valued at $83,855,865 in the last 90 days.

PINS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889,864. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.