Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $34.89. 148,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.