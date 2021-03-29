Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,855 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $143,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,720,000 after buying an additional 453,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $187.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,873. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

