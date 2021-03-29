Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 422.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,734 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $33,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $16.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.95. 318,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,362. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

